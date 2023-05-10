Lions Cultus Lake Fishing Derby – Saturday June 17

Cultus Lake – The annual Lions Cultus Lake Fishing Derby is Saturday June 17.

The Annual Lions Cultus Lake Fishing Derby hosted by the Eastern Fraser Valley Lions Club returns to Main Beach, on June 17. This derby will aid the recovery of the Cultus Lake Sockeye Salmon population by modifying factors affecting their survival in freshwater.

Tickets are available for purchase at Chilliwack Lions Club Flea Market store, Fred’s Custom Tackle Abbotsford, Chilliwack Dart and Tackle, Kent Outdoors in Agassiz. Participants can also purchase tickets at Main Beach near Main Beach Boat Rentals between 5:30am to 11:00am.

$4000 in total cash prizes split evenly between children and adult categories with numerous additional prizes drawn from tickets sold prior to 11:00am.

No angling licence is required to participate in this event!

For more information, visit the event website at www.cultusderby.ca.

