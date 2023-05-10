Kent – The Kent Council Highlights from May 8 – Canada Day Celebrations, Walk the Talk for Lets’emot fundraiser:

Canada Day Preparations

Canada Day preparations are underway, and this year’s theme will be “carnival”. Events and activities planned for the day include live music by Ben Cottrill, an acrobatic performance, food trucks, carnival games with prizes and Canada Day cupcakes.

Council approved the recommendation to close a section of Pioneer Avenue for the day and agreed to help hand out the cupcakes. See you there!

FoodCycler Pilot Program

Pre-registration for the FoodCycler Pilot Program is now open to residents who completed the composting survey last November. There are 50 spots available for the subsidized countertop composting units and registration will be open to the general public on May 12, 2023. If you are interested in signing up, we will be posting the registration link on our website and social media channels so stay tuned! Visit https://foodcycler.com/pages/faq for product information and specifications.

Please note that this program is currently only available to District of Kent residents.

Accessibility Advisory Select Committee Appointments

Council has appointed its inaugural committee members for the Accessibility Advisory Select Committee. Congratulations to Trustee Wendy Clark, Ms. Anne Todd, Mr. Darcy Striker, Ms. Michelle Kuipers, Ms. Reta Buchanan and Ms. Judy Croft. We look forward to working with you to make our community more accessible and inclusive for all.

There is still a vacant spot for a member at large, so if you are interested in joining, please contact the Director of Corporate Services at clee@kentbc.ca with an outline of your related experience and an explanation of how you can contribute to the committee.

A copy of the Terms of Reference is available at Terms-of-Reference_Accessibility-Advisory-Committee.pdf (kentbc.ca).

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Pranger happily revealed the final total from the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot fundraiser as $43,000, which exceeded her goal, for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre! She thanked everyone who participated or donated and specifically thanked Harrison resident Mrs. Theresa Omelus Gadreau for raising $2,279 through business sponsorships, private donations and a 50/50 draw.

Mayor Pranger’s report also included a meeting she had with the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Ms. Bowinn Ma, and confirmed that there are now regular Zoom meetings with the Provincial government to keep communities updated on freshet and wildfires as we enter the high season.

Mayor and Council are also pleased to welcome our new Director of Recreation, Culture and Projects, Mr. Kurt Houlden. We wish you all the best in your new role and look forward to working with you! We are still accepting donations for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. Please visit www.kentbc.ca/fill_the_pool for more information.