Gallery 7 Theatre Presents Comedy Based on P.G. Wodehouse Characters, Jeeves Intervenes

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre will celebrate the conclusion of their Happy 30(+2) Birthday season and the arrival of the summer season with the hilarious comedy, Jeeves Intervenes, a farce written by Margaret Raether and based on the characters created by P.G. Wodehouse.



Described as a “cocktail of a show, as bright and engaging as a garden party in May” by the Chicago Tribune and “a comedy that’s funny every way you look at it” by the Third Coast Daily, the show will run May 19 – 27, 2023 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford.

“It took some effort to bring this comedy to the G7 stage,” explains Ken Hildebrandt, Executive/Artistic Director. “We had to navigate some interesting copyright and licensing issues, but we’re very thankful that the P.G. Wodehouse estate gave their blessing on our production. I think audiences are in for a treat: I’m enamoured by the charming characters, and the outlandish scenarios they find themselves in are believable enough to be rather relatable. Plus the dialogue is so witty and fun.”

The posh, high society London scene of the 1920s is thrown into chaos by hapless playboy, Bertie Wooster, and his old school chum, Eustace Bassington-Bassington. The two hatch a brilliant plan to dupe their meddling relatives to save Bertie from an undesired marriage and Eustace from an unwanted job in India. But will the ever-faithful manservant, Jeeves, be able to rescue these bumbling fools from themselves?

Jeeves Intervenes is a delightful romp full of deception and disguise. The play’s director, Kerri Norris, says, “I like a good farce. Crisp, clever, speedy and surprising. A great farce tickles our funny bones and makes us think. P.G. Wodehouse is a master of language, combining the street slant of Edwardian England with the stylistic vocabulary of the upper crust. It has been a joy to work on this tantalizing gem with a wonderful group of performers, designers, crew and artistic staff.”

Playing the role of Eustace Bassingting-Bassington is Adriel Brandt. Brandt last appeared on the Gallery 7 Theatre stage in the company’s production of Pride & Prejudice. Playing Bertie Wooster is Stephen Elcheshen. Elecheshen is an experienced performer and is also the production’s fight choreographer. Taking on the role of Aunt Agatha, the crusty and fiery relative of Bertie, is Beth Gasser-Ryckman. The role of Sir Rupert Watlington is played by Nigel Brooke, who is also the production’s lighting designer, and Chilliwack performer, Emily Hamel, plays Gertrude Winklesworth-Bode, the Nietzsche-admiring love interest. Koenraad Beugelink plays Jeeves, the long-suffering valet who will stop at nothing to prevent utter and complete disaster.

Supporting Norris are a talented team of design artists. Set design is by Andrew Potts, costume design is by Vicki Bolan, props design is by Dianna Lewis & Charlene Crawford and make-up & hair design is by Raelyn Schatz. The stage manager is Natalie Hoogstra and the production photographer is Dianna Lewis.

Jeeves Intervenes runs May 19 & 20, 24 – 27, 2023 @ 7:30 PM with matinees on May 20 & 27 at 2:00 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. Tickets range from $12 – $30 based on seating location and age group, and can be ordered online at www.gallery7theatre.com or by calling 604-504-5940.

“I truly believe this show will bring a smile to audiences’ faces and bring some happy reprieve to regular life,” concludes Hildebrandt. ” Plus, I think people will discover some little nuggets of truth about family, love and friendship along the way.”