Chilliwack Players Guild Hosting Fraser Valley Zone Festival – May 21-26 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Extra, extra! The Chilliwack Players Guild is hosting this year’s Fraser Valley Zone Festival, featuring 6 plays from all around the valley, from May 21-26 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Every year, community theatre groups hailing from Chilliwack to Coquitlam get together to share our productions with each other and the general public (yes, you!) in a six-day extravaganza.

It’s a fun opportunity to spend time in community with our Arts-y friends and neighbours… and for the participating clubs to compete for the coveted title of Best Production and the opportunity to go to the TheatreBC Mainstage Festival in July.

The FV Zone is assigned an adjudicator, always an accomplished figure in the world of Canadian professional theatre. They watch all of the plays and give two critiques of each: one ‘public’, a short overview of their thoughts immediately after the performance, which is of course open to everyone in attendance; and a ‘private’ critique the next day that goes more in depth, and may include some workshopping with the actors and director. The ‘private’ critique is open to all 6-day pass holders! Our adjudicator this year is fan favourite Stephen Drover. Keep an eye on this page for more info about Stephen coming up soon.

Tickets are available as a 6-day pass for $120, a 3-day pass for $65, or $25 for a single ticket. A more detailed schedule, and information on how to purchase tickets, are available through the Centre Box office. Call 604-391-7469 or visit chilliwackculturalcentre.ca