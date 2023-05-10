Chilliwack Cultural Centre Explore the Arts Patron Programs

Skip to content

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s new Patron Programs are a fantastic way to receive numerous benefits, such as savings on tickets, invitations to special events, discounts on art classes, and much more. With free sign-up options and a more exclusive paid program, you can join whichever one suits you! Come and take advantage of spectacular savings on Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society shows and programs at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with the launch of the Explore the Arts Patron Programs!

The Patron Program offers five different options to sign-up for:  Explore the Arts Discovery, U28, Bandit’s Club, Joy Years, and Explore the Arts Red. All five programs offer discounts on Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society shows, savings on art classes, priority booking on select shows, invitations to special workshops and events, future partner promotions, and a special ticket guarantee. Being a member of a Patron Program, offers a promise that if a Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society show does not meet your expectations, we will provide you a ticket to another Society show of your choice, available once per season.

Programs are free to join, aside from Explore the Arts Red, which has an annual fee of $25 for those who truly want to take advantage of everything The Centre has to offer. Explore the Arts Red will include further discounts and invitations to member-only events.

