As Chilliwack Prepares for Freshet, The Real Concern is Low Snowpack and Potential for Drought

Chilliwack – The May 9 freshet update has been issued for the City of Chilliwack.

NOTE: The snowpack is relatively low compared to previous years and many weather experts that FVN and chillTV have spoke to, are not concerned about rivers rising, they are concerned about a repeat of the drought from last year.

This week’s heat event could change the equation somewhat.

The 2022 drought was August to October. Some experts (including BC Wildfire Service) warn of Late May through summer for 2023. A drought could also effect the salmon run.

From the City of Chilliwack website: Provincial snowpack is lower than typical for May at 91% of average snowpack, due to unseasonably warm weather in early May. As of May 9th, the 10 day River Forecast indicates that the Fraser River level will rise through May 18th to approximately 5.5m at the Mission Guage. With rising temperatures coming over the next week, the 10 day forecasted flows at Mission and Hope are 10,600 m3/s and 9,500 m3/s respectively, corresponding to a water level of 12.67 at Carey Point. Some areas outside of the protected dike may encounter groundwater levels rising at this level. More resources are available below or by calling the CIty freshet information line at 604.793.2757.