Agassiz RCMP Nab Speeder Going 100kmh in a 50kmh Zone – In Front of Agassiz RCMP Office

Agassiz – On the morning of May 9, Agassiz RCMP were conducting traffic enforcement on the section of the Lougheed Hwy that runs in front of the Agassiz RCMP Community Policing Office.

The officer observed a vehicle travelling Eastbound along the highway at a high rate of speed. The speeding vehicle was clocked at going in excess of 100 km/hr in the clearly marked 50 km/hr posted speed limit stretch of the road. As a result, the driver was issued a Violent Ticket and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

“Police would like to remind the public to be mindful of posted speed limits and consider the safety of those residing in our local communities and travelling along our roadways, says Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP.”