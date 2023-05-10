Abbotsford Wrestler Picks Up Bronze at 2023 Senior Pan-American (Pan-Am) Championships in Buenos Aires

Abbotsford/Buenos Aires – Former SFU wrestler Nishan Randhawa (and a W.J. Mouat grad) won bronze in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram weight class at the 2023 Pan American Wrestling Championships, which took place May 3-7 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He won his quarter-final bout over Marcos Bonnet (Puerto Rico) by technical fall, 10-0

Lost his semifinal to Arturo Silot (Cuba) by tech fall (10-0)

He earned a bronze medal by defeating Ricardo Adrian Baez of Argentina 5-1 (there are two bronze matches in wrestling and two bronze medal winners)

From Wrestling Canada: A trio of men won bronze: Jason Luneau, St-Lazare, Quebec and Montreal-NTC, in the men’s 61kg; Nishan Randhawa, Abbotsford and Burnaby Mountain WC, in the 97kg; and John Yeats, Montreal and Tritton Performance, in Greco-Roman 82kg.