2023 PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS – Chilliwack Golf Club – June 8

Chilliwack/Richmond – The 2023 PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS returns to the Chilliwack Golf Club on June 8.

During the month of June, golf professionals around British Columbia will golf from sunrise to sunset to support those living with ALS. To raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC, they will golf as many holes as possible.

Chilliwack Golf Club is one of 42 golf courses located across BC participating in the 18th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS presented by Pacific Blue Cross.

Golfathon in Chilliwack is Thursday, June 8, Chilliwack Gold Club, 41894 Yale Road, Chilliwack.

Golfers: Ryan Tofani, Connor O’Dell, Zach Olson, Kaleb Fisher & Kathy Stecyk.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers. Help support your local golf professionals to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC. Please donate.

“Golf is a sport I’m passionate about and ALS is a cause close to my heart,” says Jay Janower, Sports Anchor/Reporter, Global News BC. “My friend’s mom battled ALS so raising funds for patient services is near to my heart. It’s the reason I welcome the opportunity to become a part of the hugely successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS as its Ambassador.”