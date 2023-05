Mission – The 2023 Mission Firefighters’ Charitable Society Old Car Sunday in the Park is Sunday June 18.

The event is at Fraser Heritage Park and it’s $20 admission.

Family fun day featuring classic and custom vehicles on display. There will be Live Music by Vinyl Recall band, Food Trucks and a Marketplace.

Show car registration:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/old-car-sunday-in-the-park…

Facebook information is here.