RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Say Child Exploitation and Abuse Not Slowing Down

Surrey – BC RCMP released disturbing news on Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation. It is not slowing down at all:

While reports of online child exploitation rose dramatically during the COVID pandemic, which caused many to stay in their homes, police have since seen that upward trend continue.

The sad truth is, there are people that use the internet to victimize and exploit youth. Our children are continually being targeted online, and it is important for youth, and their guardians to stay alert. Predators can find ways to have direct contact with youth on various social media platforms, even in the false safety of our physical homes with locked doors. Kids of all ages are increasingly vulnerable in our always-online world.

The number of reported online child exploitation reports has continued to steadily increase over the past few years. The BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation (BC ICE) Unit receives referrals from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, cybertip.ca, Crimestoppers, Interpol and many other international policing partners.

2021 – Over 4600 total reports received

2022 – Over 9600 total reports received

2023 [Jan 01 to March 31] – Over 5790 total reports received to date

If that rate holds, reports could more than double again for 2023 over last year.

We encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about online safety and to be vigilant of unsolicited friend requests, said Corporal Sharen Leung, of BC ICE. Safe online habits can go a long way to protecting kids from exploitation, but parent awareness is also key.

There are several age-appropriate online resources available, including cybertip.ca, and protectchildren.ca.

Take action! Stay informed! Prevention is key!

Learn to recognize the dangers, and watch for signs of sexual exploitation.

Explain the WHY, versus just making rules.

The internet is not going away, let’s learn to manage it better, and safer!