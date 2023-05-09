FV Health Care Foundation Baby Balloon Project

Abbotsford – Looking for a great way to welcome your new bundle of joy into the world or for the precious children already in your life? Fraser Valley Health Care Foundations (FVHCF) Baby Balloon wall is a great way to spread the love and help raise funds to support the needs of the maternity ward and neonatal intensive care unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Launched in December of 2014, the Baby Balloon program features a mural adorned with ribbons and balloons by local artist Dean Lauze “The baby balloons can be inscribed with your childs name, birthdate and weight and will be placed on the wall outside the maternity department”, explained Liz Harris, Executive Director, FVHCF. “We would like to see the mural extend around the corner, through the maternity ward and into pediatrics.”

Balloons and butterflies come in four colors, blue, pink, green or yellow; the small balloon is a donation of $150 and the large balloon is a donation of $250.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation would like to wish you all a Happy Mother’s Day!

For more information, or to spread the joy, you can visit www.fvhcf.ca/babyballoon and email the information to be put on the balloon to info@fvhcf.ca or call 1-877-661-0314

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.