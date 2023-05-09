Emergency Alert Test 1:55PM Wednesday May 10 – It Might Be Loud

National – The Alert Ready Emergency Alert System will have their spring test in BC at 1:55PM on Wednesday 10.

While this has annoyed some people in the past, this is a very valuable tool in case of a real emergency.

It gets your attention.

Don’t bother trying to mute your cell phone or tablet. It’s programmed to cut through that. And It will be on Radio and TV as well.

During an emergency, check with your local authority for more information or visit Emergency Info BC. For non-emergency questions, contact EMCR. The Alert Ready site provides additional information.