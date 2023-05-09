Cascades Men’s Volleyball – Add Trio of Student-Athletes for 2023-24 Season

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball team continues to build with the addition of three new recruits, Easton Sarich, Tucker Cacic, and Griffin Levenec, who will join the team for the 2023-24 season.



“All Three of these players fill areas of need for us.” noted Cascades head coach Nathan Bennett. “I’m excited to see how all three of these guys develop over the years to come for sure.”





Easton Sarich

6’4″ Outside Hitter, Campbellville, ON

Milton District High School / University of British Columbia



“Bringing in Easton is great for our program, and both our team room and our play on the floor is going to benefit from his presence,” explained Bennett about the 2020 and 2021 youth national team member. “He has the pedigree coming from a good club in Ontario, and I think he is going to help us immensely moving forward.”



“I chose UFV for its strong reputation for academic excellence, and close-knit community dedicated to helping students succeed both academically and athletically,” said Sarich on his decision to join the team. “I look forward to developing in a competitive training environment alongside my new teammates, and the experienced coaching staff that will further me as and athlete and a person.”





Tucker Cacic

6’4″ Middle, Calgary, AB

Springbank Community High School / Canuck Stuff Volleyball Club



“UFV stood out to me as a great place to learn and pursue my volleyball career and I know my time there will be amazing,” said Cacic. “I chose the Cascades because of the beautiful campus and strong academics.”



“He brings some versatility to the middle position coming out of high school,” said Bennett. “We’re excited to play him in the middle for now and see where his career takes him.”





Griffin Levenec

6’6″ Middle, Winnipeg, MB

Miles Macdonell Collegiate / WinMan Volleyball Club



Levenec emphasized his excitement with joining the squad in 2023. “After finding that UFV had everything I wanted to take it was a no brainer to join the team.”



“Getting to fly halfway across the country to study and play at the U SPORTS level is already a dream come true. I plan to represent the Cascades with pride, both on the court and in the classroom.”



Bennett noted the importance of bringing in another middle this season. “We saw good things in Griffin. He’s a big, strong, athletic guy, and I think he is just going to help bolster that position.”

