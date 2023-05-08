TWU Women’s Rugby with Strong Showing in Paraguay

Luque, Paraguay – Trinity Western University’s women’s rugby sevens side played Paraguay’s national sevens side three times in a short 90-minute exhibition series, with the Spartans falling 26-5, 15-10 and 25-5 Saturday at Estadio Héroes de Curupayty.



The Spartans, who arrived in Paraguay on April 29, are on a two-week service trip in Paraguay in partnership with TeamUp and Deporvida Paraguay.



Over the course of the three games, TWU got two tries from Ava Van Santen (Abbotsford, B.C.), who was a Canada West Second Team All-Star as a rookie this past season, and one each from Hope Nystrom (Langley, B.C.) and Issy Scholtens (Langley, B.C.).



Andrew Evans – Director of Rugby: “I thought our players, who have been working very hard physically all week on various work projects, played extremely well today. Rusty (Stokes, Kapaa, Hawaii) and Abby (Johnson, Kamloops, B.C.) played great in their final games as Spartans.

“The Paraguay Rugby Union were very thankful for the three tough matches in less than an hour and a half. All of our Spartans should be extremely proud of how they played as a cohesive team against an international side. Our men were strong supporters in the stands and Sparta should expect some South American flare coming back to Langley.”

TWU Women’s Rugby in Paraguay – May 2023