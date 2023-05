Seabird Island – The Seabird Island Festival returns May 26 to 28.

After a 3 year hiatus from COVID, it’s back in person and looking for people to get involved.

All teams and/or vendors are encouraged to have your registration and payment options form submitted to secure your spot. All registration forms are available on our website to register for each category at https://www.seabirdisland.ca/seabird-island-festival/

For more information email – charlenep@seabirdisland.ca

