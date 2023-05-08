UPDATE – High Streamflow Advisory for the Coquihalla River ENDED

Fraser Valley – May 8 UPDATE – From the District of Hope – The River Forecast Centre is ending a High Streamflow Advisory for: • Coquihalla River River reached peak levels over the weekend and are now receding. No significant additional rises are expected at this time.

MAY 5 ORIGINAL STORY – With increased risk of flooding as well as forecast rain and snowmelt in many regions, people in B.C.’s Interior are urged to prepare for potential flooding through the weekend of May 5-7.

Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks. The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, which increases the likelihood of flooding.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Coquihalla River. Public is advised to stay clear of these fast-flowing rivers & potentially unstable riverbanks.

Ross Aikenhead sent pictures to FVN and chillTV showing the Sweltzer Creek Homeless Camp beginning to be swamped by the Chilliwack River.

Sweltzer Creek Homeless Camp May 5/2023/Ross Aikenhead

River Forecast Centre: https://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/

Emergency information: https://www.emergencyinfobc.ca

and https://www.twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC

PreparedBC Flood Preparedness Guide: https://www.preparedbc.ca/floods