Applications for Vendors at 2023 Chilliwack Pride Festival Now Available

Chilliwack – The time has come! The 2023 Chilliwack PRIDE Festival application form for vendors is open.

You can now apply www.ChilliwackPride.com

The 2023 Chilliwack Pride Festival is being held on a Saturday for the first time ever!

On August 19th from 10 am to 4 pm, the Chilliwack Pride Festival will take over Downtown Chilliwack as a safe, accessible, car-free zone with local vendors, service providers, family-friendly activities, and the very best Drag performers from across the Fraser Valley

The Chilliwack Pride Festival aims to uplift and empower people who identify as LGBTQIA+, Two-Spirit, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, or as having a disability and create a space of belonging, inclusion, and celebration.

The Chilliwack Pride Society recognizes the ancestral traditional territory of the Pilalt and Ts’elxweyeqw Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples, on which we operate as settlers, and honor them as the rightful keepers of this land.