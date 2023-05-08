Andrew McGrath Joins Cultus Lake Park as a Bylaw Compliance & Enforcement Officer

Cultus Lake – Andrew McGrath joins the Cultus Lake Park Office as a Bylaw Compliance & Enforcement Officer.

In this role, Andrew will be reporting directly to Rachel Litchfield, Manager of Corporate Services/Corporate Officer. He will be assisting with the management, operations, and enforcement of Short-term Rentals as part of the pilot project approved by the Board on April 19, 2023.

Andrew will collaborate with the Bylaw Enforcement team to respond to inquiries related to Short-term Rental bylaw infractions and communicate with leaseholders to address and resolve any concerns. He will be in attendance on site, collecting evidence of non-compliance as required, and will maintain statistical records for reporting and to inform future decisions around Short-term Rentals.