56 Year Old Suspect Arrested for Indecent Act in Abbotsford’s Elwood Park

Abbotsford – On Wednesday morning May 3, Abbotsford Police responded to Elwood Park in the 31400 block of Maclure Road for a reported indecent act in progress.

Abby PD investigated a similar complaint at the same park back in April but it is not known if the two cases are related. Black Press reports that he is well known to Police.

The female caller reported that the man had been exposing himself to individuals in the park. AbbyPD officers were immediately dispatched and attended to the park, entering on foot.

Upon entering the park, officers located the suspect in the bushes and observed him performing a further indecent act. The suspect observed the arriving officers and attempted to flee on foot but was intercepted by an officer and arrested.

56-Year-Old Richard Renning of Abbotsford has been charged with Committing an Indecent Act in a Public Place. Renning remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

The AbbyPD General Investigative Section continues to investigate this case and is looking into the previously reported incidents to determine if those incidents are connected. Additionally, investigators seek witnesses present in the park during any of the reported or unreported incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the AbbyPD General Investigative Section information line at 604-864-4702