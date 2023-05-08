5:15PM Monday – AbbyPD On Scene in the 30600 Block of Sandpiper Drive – Public Not At Risk

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is currently on scene in the 30600 Block of Sandpiper Drive dealing with an incident isolated to a residence.
The public is not at risk.
Sandpiper remains closed in both directions from Goldfinch to Siskin Dr.
