2023 Canada Day Celebrations at Abbotsford Exhibition Park – Artist Applications Now Available

Abbotsford – – The City of Abbotsford will present its annual Canada Day event honouring our community and country at Abbotsford Exhibition Park on July 1.

The daylong event will feature a parade, live entertainment, food trucks and a marketplace. The City is working with local artists and community partners to put together a program focused on multi-culturalism, diversity and accessibility for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy, thanks in part to funding provided by the Province of BC.

As part of the community celebrations, the City will once again be presenting the Order of Abbotsford and other civic recognition awards in the evening and the celebrations will be capped off with a light show finale at dusk.

Applications are now being accepted for parade entries, performers, marketplace booths and volunteers. Organizations and individuals can apply for these activities at www.abbotsford.ca/canadaday. This webpage will also have a complete schedule of the day’s events along with an activities map, entertainment schedule and more information closer to the event.

Abbotsford Canada Day 2022/City of Abbotsford

