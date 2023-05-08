Cultus Lake – The 14th Annual Cultus Lake Triathlon on Sunday, September 17.

The event will challenge participants in several multi-sport events of varying distances taking place consecutively on the same day, same time and same course! The half iron distance triathlon, will consist of a 1.9km swim in Cultus Lake. Athletes will then ride 90km on their bikes reaching the municipality boundaries of Chilliwack and Abbotsford. Following this, athletes will then run a 5km loop along the waterfront path with a finish line back at Main Beach.

Participants will enjoy food supplied by Cultus Lake Park’s very own, J. Beethoven’s Pizza.

For more information, please visit Cultus Lake Triathlon – Dynamic Race Events