Skip to content

14th Annual Cultus Lake Triathlon on Sunday, September 17

Home
Sports
14th Annual Cultus Lake Triathlon on Sunday, September 17

Cultus Lake – The 14th Annual Cultus Lake Triathlon on Sunday, September 17.

The event will challenge participants in several multi-sport events of varying distances taking place consecutively on the same day, same time and same course! The half iron distance triathlon, will consist of a 1.9km swim in Cultus Lake. Athletes will then ride 90km on their bikes reaching the municipality boundaries of Chilliwack and Abbotsford. Following this, athletes will then run a 5km loop along the waterfront path with a finish line back at Main Beach.

Participants will enjoy food supplied by Cultus Lake Park’s very own, J. Beethoven’s Pizza.

For more information, please visit Cultus Lake Triathlon – Dynamic Race Events

Cultus Lake Triathlon – Cultus Lake Park/Facebook

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts