Westcoast Wellness Show Friday and Saturday May 12 and 13 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Conference Centre

Langley – The Westcoast Wellness Show is coming up on Friday May 12th and Saturday May 13th, hosted at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Conference Centre.

SHOW HOURS

Friday, May 12th:

1:00pm to 6:00pm

(VIP Night for Moms is this night from 6:00pm to 8:00pm)

Saturday May 13th:

10:00am to 4:00pm

Website link for the event is: https://westcoastwellnessshow.ca/

You could win the “Passport to Wellness” Getaway prize;

You could WIN the wellness getaway of your dreams as they are giving away TWO fabulous packages to two different destinations in our inviting backyard of beautiful British Columbia!

The Grand Prize: you would win* a three-night wellness getaway, compliments of Wellness Travel BC’s partners, Visit Penticton, and Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre, valued at over $1,800!

The full Grand Prize package includes:

– A relaxing 3-night wellness getaway for two people, double occupancy, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

– A $100 gift card to The Hooded Merganser Restaurant (located at the Penticton Lakeside Resort)

– A $25 Gift Card to Gratify Health: Premium Sweet & Savoury Foods

– 2 Floats from Ogo Float

– 2 Half-Day E-bike or gravel bike rentals from Velo Volt Mobile E-Bike Rentals

– A $25 Gift Card to Penticton Visitor Centre, a beautiful wine and gift shop, run by Visit Penticton

OR, You are also eligible to enter to win* our second prize of a two-night wellness getaway for two people, double occupancy, compliments of Wellness Travel BC’s partners, Tourism Harrison and Harrison Hot Springs Resort in the peaceful Harrison River Valley valued at over $1000!

The Full Second Prize package includes:

– A 2-night peaceful getaway for two people, double occupancy, at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort in the stunning Harrison River Valley

– Lunch for two at Muddy Waters Cafe located in Harrison Hot Springs Village overlooking Harrison Lake beachfront

– Dinner for two at The Black Forest Restaurant located in Harrison Hot Springs Village overlooking Harrison Lake beachfront

*Some restrictions apply. Not available during July or August 2023. Subject to availability, advance reservations are required. Gratuities not included.

TO ENTER, you must acquire a Wellness Passport at the show on May 12th or 13th, including stamping your passport at the indicated locations around the show. Then, fill out your personal information on the passport, and drop it into our prize entry bin at the show! The draw will be made by random drawing from this bin at 3:30 PST PM on May 13th. You do not need to be present to win this prize. Only winners will be notified by phone, SMS text message, or email. Winners will be announced on social media.

More contest details are at our website: https://westcoastwellnessshow.ca/contests-2/