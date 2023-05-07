Chilliwack Military Museum, CFB Chilliwack – Legacy Walk – Saturday May 13

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Military Museum will be holding its next Legacy Walk of the former CFB Chilliwack grounds on Saturday, May 13 starting at 9 AM.

Join Jim Harris and Darren Kennedy on an approximate 90 minute tour of the area, while listening to the history and stories of a time when the base was still in operation, and its day to day “goings-on”.

Tour will happen rain or shine, everyone will meet at Waves Coffee House in Garrison as the starting point and gather for 15 minutes before setting off on a leisurely walk at 9 AM.

If interested in attending, or if you have any further questions, please contact http://cfbchilliwack.com/Home/ContactUs