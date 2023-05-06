Ledgeview to Host a Qualifier for 2023 Canadian Open Golf Tournament – Friday May 12

Abbotsford – If you’re looking for flat greens and an easy, boring layout, Ledgeview is not for you. It may only measure just over 6,100 yards on the scorecard from the tips, but it may very well be the most challenging and exciting 6,100 yards you’ll ever play.

This is one of the reasons why the challenging course will play host to a qualifier for the 2023 Canadian Open.

The qualifer is Friday May 12.

Website information is here.

On Line Course Tour is here.

The qualifying events are open to:

Members in good standing of the PGA of Canada or other PGA affiliates.

Amateur golfers who are members of Golf Canada or in good standing with their respective association. Handicap Index must not exceed 2.0 on the date of the application filing and must be within the Handicap Index requirements at the entry deadline. It is the player’s responsibility to inform Golf Canada of any change to his Handicap Index before the entry deadline.

Other golf touring professionals.

All applications are subject to approval or rejection by Golf Canada at any time before or after the start of play.

There is also an entry fee of $275.

Events will feature 18 holes stroke play with the low qualifier at each site receiving an exemption directly into the RBC Canadian Open field (as long as a minimum of 120 competitors participate at the event).

The top 15 per cent of finishers, beyond the low qualifier, at each regional qualifying competition are eligible to compete at the final qualifying event at Coppinwood on June 4.

In 2018, Ledgeview hosted a past regional qualifying event for the Canadian Open.