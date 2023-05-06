Chilliwack Tulip Festival Has Been Extended Until Mothers Day May 14

Chilliwack – UPDATE – The Chilliwack Tulip Festival Returned April 19 and has been extended until Mother’s Day – Sunday May 14.

From their website (which is here along with ticket information) – This is our first-ever Mother’s Day at the Chilliwack Tulip Festival, as it’s been a year of cooler weather that pushed our dates back, but little did we know it would bring this colour-filled gift to our valued guests for such a special day.

ORIGINAL STORY – A burst of spring colour returns this month, as the 17th annual edition of the Chilliwack Tulip Festival blooms anew, opening the fields on Wednesday, April 19th. Founded in 2006, the event was the first of its kind locally, and a pioneer in promoting agritourism and the Fraser Valley’s integral role in BC farming.

At BC’s premier flower farm experience, guests can stop to smell, admire and, of course, photograph a vibrant flower-scape curated over 20 acres. Among more than seven million bulbs planted at the festival are 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils and five types of hyacinths.

With between seven and 15 acres of flowers in full bloom at any given time, selfie spots and photo opportunities abound! Seven sets of swings, outdoor lawn games, a 1950s Morris convertible and a 1965 Airstream trailer are among the charming props and settings to inspire memory-making moments.

The Farm Shop will be open daily, offering treats and refreshments to supplement the offerings from popular local food trucks. For home gardeners, fresh-cut and potted tulips, sunflower seeds and tulip-themed souvenirs are among The Farm Shop offerings.

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival runs daily, 10am to 6pm, from April 19, for approximately three to four weeks. Sunrise tickets, from 6am to 7am, will be available on weekends. Ticket prices vary for adults, seniors, children, and bus groups. Book at least one day in advance to save $5 per person. Tickets are available online only. The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr, just off Highway 1. Parking is free. For complete details, including ticket pricing and purchasing, visit chilliwacktulipfest.com.