Tickets Now Available for RCMP Musical Ride at Chilliwack Fair (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The family event to kick off the summer isn’t online or on TV. The Chilliwack Agricultural Society is very excited to announce the RCMP Musical Ride recognizing 150 Years is coming to Chilliwack Heritage Park on Thursday June 29th with two shows, 3pm and 7pm.

A symbol of tradition, honour, and pride, the Musical Ride is a Canadian icon recognized at home and abroad. The Musical Ride supports front-line police operations by building positive relationships, supporting recruiting efforts and promoting the RCMP’s image in communities in Canada and around the world.

The troop of up to 32 riders, who are all police officers, and their horses perform intricate formations and drills set to music, lasting about 30 minutes. These movements demand the utmost control, timing, and coordination.