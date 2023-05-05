chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 4, 2023. Interview: Cindy Carpenter, concerned parent and author of online petition to remove Willow Reichelt as Chilliwack School Board Chair. PLUS: Andrea Laycock, BC Coastal Soccer League (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 4, 2023. Interview: Cindy Carpenter, concerned parent and author of online petition to remove Willow Reichelt as Chilliwack School Board Chair. PLUS: Andrea Laycock, BC Coastal Soccer League.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Error on a story from last week – private petition to remove School Board Chair (watch the interview).

• Flood mitigation.

• “chillsounds 2023” – a new music festival in downtown Chilliwack this June! AND

• BCHL is granted a divorce from Hockey Canada.- PLUS!…

Interview: Cindy Carpenter, concerned parent and author of online petition to remove Willow Reichelt as Chilliwack School Board Chair.

Interview: Andrea Laycock, BC Coastal Soccer League

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™