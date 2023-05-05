BC Parks – Don’t Expect Access to Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels Anytime Soon

Coquihalla/Hope/Othello Tunnels – On Friday, BC Parks took to social media confirming what many people were concerned about.

Don’t Expect Access to Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels anytime soon.

Last spring, we shared details about parks that were impacted by extreme weather and flooding in 2021. We wanted to take this opportunity to update the status of some of the parks that were initially damaged in 2021. The atmospheric river events still have substantial lasting impacts in parks. Although access to major highways and other critical infrastructure has been re-established, many private and government organizations – including BC Parks – will be working for years to rebuild impacted areas, with climate resiliency in mind. For certain parks, like Coquihalla Canyon Park where the Othello Tunnels are (pictured here after the 2021 atmospheric river ) work to reopen is underway, but they remain unsafe / inaccessible to the public and will remain closed this year.

The BC Parks blog is on their website and can be found here.