AbbyPD Release Video of Four Vehicles Damaged on Broadway Street By Group Using Swords, Bats and Axe (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Earky April 29, Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a report of mischief in progress at a residence in the 2300 block of Broadway Street.

Officers confirmed extensive property damage to four vehicles and parts of the residence.

Video footage obtained at the scene shows a large group of armed suspects arriving in three separate vehicles.

The suspects are seen leaving their vehicles before using various weapons, including axes, swords, and baseball bats, to smash out windows and destroy other property.

AbbyPD believe this was targeted.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the suspects or suspects vehicles please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2023-18947