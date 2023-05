Chilliwack – At the Sto:lo HQ, it seemed fitting that the rain was falling on the 2023 Red Dress Walk to remember the women who have disappeared without a trace, in particular, along the Highway of Tears – Highway 16/Yellowhead.

In speeches before the walk around the Sto:lo grounds, elders told stories of how some of the women visited their children in Chilliwack before they vanished.

This lunch hour walk was one of many events throughout the Fraser Valley.

2023 Red Dress Walk at Stolo #mmiwg2s /FVN/May 5

2023 Red Dress Walk at Stolo #mmiwg2s /FVN/May 5

2023 Red Dress Walk at Stolo #mmiwg2s /FVN/May 5