TWU Rugby Dropped 59-10 Decision Against Paraguay’s National Development Team in Luque, Paraguay

Luque, Paraguay – Trinity Western University’s men’s rugby team lost 59-10 against Paraguay’s National Development Team in an exhibition contest Wednesday night at Estadio Héroes de Curupayty. The Spartans, who arrived in Paraguay on April 29, are on a two-week service trip in Paraguay in partnership with TeamUp and Deporvida Paraguay.



The Spartans trailed 26-10 at halftime before the home side put up 33 points in the second half.

Andrew Evans – Director of Rugby – “Our boys played some good rugby, especially after working really hard with physical labour service over the past three days. Paraguay’s side was a very good team and it was like a test match. Josiah Levale (Abbotsford, B.C.) was outstanding at 10 and Ben Graci (Edmonton) put in a great 80-minute shift a loosehead prop. “This match helped us connect Deporvida with the Paraguay Rugby Union to help grow the game of rugby here in Paraguay and further serve the communities we are working in. After sharing some food and kind words, our Spartans are back to bed as they will be up to start work projects at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.”