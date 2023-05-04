District of Hope With Water Advisory As The Rivers Rise

Hope – It’s freshet season.

From the District of Hope socail media on Thursday May 4:

Our latest update from the River Forecast Centre advises that our local rivers will rise again over the weekend and into the beginning of the week. The current weather patterns of rain and sun are slowly melting snowpack levels. Heavy rains over Friday and Saturday North-East of Hope will increase water levels in the Fraser River. While there may be no significant threat at this time, we remind the public to exercise caution and be aware of increased debris flow and continue to exercise caution around river banks and fast flowing water.

And from May 3:

Stage 2 Water Restrictions are now in force for all District of Hope Water Systems. We are often asked why there are restrictions in place so soon in the year when there appears to be plenty of water around us. The restrictions are in place not because of a lack of water in our aquifers, but due to our limited ability to pump and deliver water to our customers. As consumption increases, without restrictions, the District’s infrastructure would be heavily stressed, resulting in a reduced service life of our assets.