Skip to content

UPDATE – Over 2 Metric Tonnes Picked Up at Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Event – Saturday April 22

Home
Education/Learning
Envrionment
UPDATE – Over 2 Metric Tonnes Picked Up at Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Event – Saturday April 22

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Clean Up was April 22.

There was a new location at Thompson Park.

Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society posted the totals on May 4: The totals are in from Valley Waste & Recycling Inc. and you, our amazing volunteers removed: 2.36 MT of garbage from our beautiful Chillwack/Vedder River Valley at our April “Earth Day” river cleanup! WELL DONE!!!

Save the date for the BC Rivers Day, September River Cleanup – Sunday, September 24th. Same location – Thompson Regional Park on Chilliwack Lake Road. Fraser Valley Regional District City of Chilliwack

2023 Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society/ May 4
Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts