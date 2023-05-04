UPDATE – Over 2 Metric Tonnes Picked Up at Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Event – Saturday April 22

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Annual Earth Day River Clean Up was April 22.
There was a new location at Thompson Park.
Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society posted the totals on May 4: The totals are in from Valley Waste & Recycling Inc. and you, our amazing volunteers removed: 2.36 MT of garbage from our beautiful Chillwack/Vedder River Valley at our April “Earth Day” river cleanup! WELL DONE!!!
Save the date for the BC Rivers Day, September River Cleanup – Sunday, September 24th. Same location – Thompson Regional Park on Chilliwack Lake Road. Fraser Valley Regional District City of Chilliwack