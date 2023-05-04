BREAKING – PSAC-UTE and Canada Revenue Agency Reach Tentative Agreement, Your Tax Return Should Be Okay

Ottawa (Michael Aubry) – The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE) have reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Revenue Agency for more than 35,000 federal public service workers. The agreement puts an immediate end to the nationwide general strike for all PSAC members that began on April 19.

“PSAC-UTE members held the line together and secured a fair contract that keeps up with the cost of living, increased protections around remote work, and creates safer, more inclusive workplaces,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president.

The new collective agreement – in effect from October 2021 to October 2025 – provides wage increases that close the gap with inflation, totaling 12.6% in compounded wage increases over the term of the contract. PSAC secured an additional fourth year in the agreement that protects workers from inflation for the final year of the contract, as well as a pensionable lump sum payment of $2,500, and addresses PSAC-UTE members’ key priorities on remote work, hours of work, contracting out and seniority.

See full details of tentative agreements

Together with Treasury Board members, over 100,000 PSAC members joined more than 250 picket lines across the country throughout the strike. PSAC members working for CRA will return to work May 4.