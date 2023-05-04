Abbotsford’s Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day – Sunday June 11

Abbotsford – Abbotsford’s artistic community is getting back to its cultural roots for Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day on Sunday June 11.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm at Trethewey House Heritage Site, Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day is a free family event that offers community members a chance to immerse themselves in Indigenous art, culture, history, and traditions. Attendees will have the rare and unique opportunity to watch Indigenous artists create their work on site and purchase directly from the artists. The event will also feature Stó꞉lō storytellers, including Sonny McHalsie (Naxaxalhts’i), a cultural advisor and historian who has been featured in documentaries for CBC, APTN, and Omni TV.“

Other festivities throughout the day will include drum making workshops, and a carver’s tent; there will be a children’s tent offering free activities for kids such as crafting stations and games. There will also be delicious food available from the Stó꞉lō Bannock Food Truck. The goal of this event is to bring the community together to showcase Indigenous art, culture, and traditions.

