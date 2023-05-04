2023 Downtown Chilliwack Community Market, May 28 to October 15

The 2023 Downtown Chilliwack Community Market will run May 28 to October 15.

Jared Mumford, President of the DCCM spoke with chillTV and that interview will air soon on the chillTV YouTube Channel

The Community Farmers Market in Downtown Chilliwack will be right between Chilies & Station One Architects @ 5 Corners and operate between 10 AM and 2PM.

The DCCM is run by the non-profit Downtown Chilliwack Market Society which partners with various organizations to provide fresh local food to local seniors and families facing food insecurity. Maria Lennox is now into her third year managing the 2023 season for the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market.

The DCCM is a regular farmers market for everyone

Expect fresh produce, dairy, honey and sometimes meat, artisans, community booths, musicians, kids activities & Food trucks

The DCCM is a member of BC Farmers Market Association and the BCFMA Nutrition Coupon Program

The DCCM sourced $10k & $28k worth of fresh local food for food insecure families in 2021 & 2022 respectively

The goal for 2023 is to raise $50k

95% of the funding for that food comes from outside our community – which brings money into the local farmer economy

Partners include: Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society , District 1881, Skwah Frist Nation, Metis Nation and numerous others (see www.dccm.ca)

Sponsors: Vancity, Station One Architects, Community Futures South Fraser

Website is here.

Facebook is here.