RESOLVED – RCMP Investigating Targeted Assault with Weapon off Yale Road Between Broadway and Menzies – One in Hospital – Suspect(s) Still On The Loose

Chilliwack – Shortly after 1:45PM RCMP responded to an “unfolding incident” on Yale between Broadway and Menzies. This is near a Liquor Store and a Dollarama.

By 5:50 PM the situation was “resolved” by RCMP

Witnesses on social media say a number of ERT vehicles are in the vicinity.

From RCMP Media at 6:15PM:

One man is in hospital following an alleged assault at a Chilliwack residence.’

At approximately 1:45pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Chilliwack RCMP were called to the area of Yale Road near Broadway Avenue after receiving a report of a weapons related incident inside a residence.

Upon arrival, police discovered one man suffering from significant injuries. RCMP provided initial emergency first aid before the man was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Information received was that there were other people and weapons still inside the residence.

The Lower Mainland District’s Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) was deployed. IERT safely cleared the residence of all remaining people; however, they discovered a number of firearms and a possible explosive device. As a precautionary measure, homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated. The Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to safely remove the device which upon examination was determined not to be an explosive.

At this stage of the investigation, RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident and do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to public safety. “Chilliwack RCMP are still in the preliminary stage of this investigation.

This was a serious high risk situation that resulted in one man sustaining significant injuries,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, Media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)