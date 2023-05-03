Provincial Trauma Counseling for Construction Workers Based at Kinghaven in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – – Male survivors of violence and abuse can access supportive training for job opportunities in the construction industry in the Fraser Valley.

As many as 24 participants will receive 11 weeks of essential employment and technical skills training, four weeks of on-the-job experience with local employers and one week of followup support to prepare them for employment in the construction industry. In addition to the training provided, each participant will receive as many as 10 weekly sessions of one-on-one trauma counselling support.

The Province, through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project is providing more than $520,000 to Kinghaven Peardonville House Society to deliver skills and certification courses in its general construction training program, The Purpose Project.

“Historically, men do not identify as survivors of violence or disclose trauma and abuse,” said Laura Elout, manager, Kinghaven Peardonville House Society. “It will show up in different ways in their life, such as a substance-use disorder, criminal justice involvement, high school incompletion, struggling at being a safe and present parent, declining physical and mental health, maintaining healthy relationships and ongoing job maintenance challenges. Men are primarily the people dying of an accidental drug poisoning in the ongoing opioid crisis because they do not want to say their trauma story out loud or ask for help. Kinghaven Peardonville House Society – The Purpose Project wants men who are suffering in silence to know that we see you, we hear you and we want to help you. You matter!”

The second cohort for this program will start May 29. Anyone interested in information about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission said: “When we provide training like this one, we are giving more people the opportunity to build stronger communities, find purpose and discover their incredible potential. The Purpose Project is making Abbotsford a stronger and safer community for everyone.”