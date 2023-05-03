New Music Festival for Downtown Chilliwack – chillsounds 2023 Coming in June

Chilliwack – There is a new music festival is set to launch in the downtown core this June. “chillsounds 2023” is a celebration of music featuring local artists in a variety of genre’s including Country, Blues, Rock’n’Roll, Singer-Songwriter, Ska AND Disco.

For each of the first 4 Fridays in June, at the Vineyard Community Centre on Wellington and for only $10 per ticket – which includes a beverage courtesy Flashback Brewing Company – you’ll be able to enjoy 2 musical acts and comedy courtesy Helena Paul who is also the host for each night.

Facebook information is here.