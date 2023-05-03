Mission RCMP Need Help Finding 35 Yer Old Stephanie Lang

Mission – Mission RCMP seek public assistance in locating Stephanie Lang:

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Stephanie Lang who was reported missing on May 1, 2023. She was last seen on April 5, 2023.

Description of Stephanie Lang:

-Caucasian female

-35 years;

-5 ft 6 in (152 cm)

-slender build

-blonde hair

-green eyes

She was last seen wearing:

-black sweat pants

-pink shoes

-black baseball cap

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Lang is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or their local police.