Mission RCMP Need Help Finding 35 Yer Old Stephanie Lang

Mission – Mission RCMP seek public assistance in locating Stephanie Lang:
RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Stephanie Lang who was reported missing on May 1, 2023. She was last seen on April 5, 2023.
Description of Stephanie Lang:
-35 years;
-5 ft 6 in (152 cm)
-slender build
-blonde hair
-green eyes
She was last seen wearing:
-black sweat pants
-pink shoes
-black baseball cap
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Lang is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or their local police.