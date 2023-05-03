Kamloops RCMP Searching for 30 Year Old 30-year-old Joel Eric Carlson – Who Breached Release Order in Chilliwack

Kamloops/Chilliwack – 30-year-old Joel Eric Carlson is wanted by Kamloops RCMP.
Various Kamloops media report that Carlson, a convicted sex offender, breached release orders in Chilliwack, four times between February and March.
Joel Carlson is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the following:
- six counts of breach of release order.
He is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 6’2
- 221 lbs
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
If you have any information about Joel Carlson’s whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.