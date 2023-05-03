Skip to content

Kamloops RCMP Searching for 30 Year Old 30-year-old Joel Eric Carlson – Who Breached Release Order in Chilliwack

Kamloops RCMP Searching for 30 Year Old 30-year-old Joel Eric Carlson – Who Breached Release Order in Chilliwack

Kamloops/Chilliwack – 30-year-old Joel Eric Carlson is wanted by Kamloops RCMP.

Various Kamloops media report that Carlson, a convicted sex offender, breached release orders in Chilliwack, four times between February and March.

Joel Carlson is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the following:

  • six counts of breach of release order.

He is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 6’2
  • 221 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have any information about Joel Carlson’s whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

