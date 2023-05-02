Yarrow Days – Saturday and Sunday June 3 and 4

Yarrow – Celebrate the best of small town spirit at the 51st Annual Yarrow Days! Fun for the whole family through the first weekend of June, all over Yarrow… where “It’s Always a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood!”

SATURDAY JUNE 3

8-10am: Pancake Breakfast

By donation, proceeds to Ruth and Naomi’s Mission. Yarrow CRC, 42285 Yarrow Central Rd.

8am start: Fun Run (or walk! or ride!)

2k and 5k routes. By donation, proceeds to Yarrow Volunteer Society. No pre-registration required. Prizes for all. Starting point Yarrow Community Centre, 4670 Community St.

10am : Parade!

The greatest small-town parade left standing! Get your spot along the parade route early, it gets busy. Starts at Yarrow Community School at 10am sharp, 4595 Wilson Rd., heads south on Wilson Rd, then west on Yarrow Central Rd. to Yarrow MB Church 41995 Yarrow Central Rd. ***Pre-registrion required to participate in the parade! Please complete this form: https://forms.gle/e15YRjYDBzqHFegP7*** NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURES 9:30AM – approx 11:15AM

After parade-2:30ish: Fire Hall Open House

Fire safety demo house, water play, explore the fire trucks, and more! 42385 Yarrow Central Rd.

11am-3pm: Party in the Park

After the parade, gather at Yarrow Pioneer Park, 4390 Kehler St., for all day entertainment stage, kids games, petting zoo, photo booth, concession, merch sales, vendor village, and more! Entertainment schedule to come. ***Vendors must pre-register by May 20th. Space is limited, first come first served. Application package: shorturl.at/fmGKV ***

8am-12:30pm: Show & Shine

Entry by donation to Yarrow Volunteer Society. Spaces are limited, cars welcome at 8am, first come first served (but please no early birds as the organizers need time to set up!). New location this year! YUM Church, 4336 Eckert St. ***More info and entry details at https://fb.me/e/Md4dM2PZ *** NOTE: parade entry is separate, you can register here: https://forms.gle/e15YRjYDBzqHFegP7 ***

6-11pm: Dine & Dance

Cap off the day’s festivities with a proper BBQ meal, rockin live music from The Lounge Hounds, and dancing under the stars! Proceeds to Yarrow Volunteer Society. Under the tents on the east side of Chestnut Springs Bakery, 42300 Yarrow Central Rd.***Pre-purchasing tickets is highly recommended, this event sells out each year! shorturl.at/jpxFL***

SUNDAY JUNE 4

10:30am-12:30pm: Brunch for All!

Enjoy live music and a great meal. Menu and pricing TBC. Under the tents on the east side of Chestnut Springs Bakery, 42300 Yarrow Central Rd.

10-11ish Non-denominational Church Service in the Park

All are welcome! Rain or shine. Co-hosted by the Churches of Yarrow. Yarrow Pioneer Park, 4390 Kehler St.

There will be temporary road closures, from approximately 9:45AM to 10:30AM for the Yarrow Days Parade.


