City of Chilliwack Launches Emergency Notifications Through Alertable

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack’s emergency program is now using Alertable, a public notification system, to send emergency alerts. These alerts will inform subscribed residents, businesses, and visitors of potential life safety issues before or during critical events like fires or floods.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up and use Alertable to stay informed and up to date. The app is free and users can choose the method of notification that works best for them, including text, email, phone, website, mobile app, home smart speaker, and more.

“Knowing where to find information during an emergency is an important part of emergency preparedness for every household,” said Mayor Popove. “This new app will allow us to increase our communication with residents during emergencies, and I would encourage anyone who lives, works, or visits Chilliwack to sign up for alerts.”

Alertable users will receive “critical” alerts from every jurisdiction they sign up for. Alertable is used by many communities in the Fraser Valley, and allows users to choose if they would like the app to automatically recognize their location if they are travelling. Users can also choose to receive “advisory” alerts, which are notifications about events and incidents that have the potential to become more severe.

For more information, or to sign up for notifications, visit chilliwack.com/alertable.