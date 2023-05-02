Adam Schriemer New Head Coach of TWU’s Men’s Volleyball

Langley – Adam Schriemer (’18) has officially been named the head coach of Trinity Western University’s men’s volleyball program. After helping guide the Spartans to a U SPORTS championship in 2022-23 alongside interim co-head coach Ben Ball, Schriemer will take the reins of the seven-time national champion Spartans, becoming just the third men’s volleyball head coach in TWU’s U SPORTS era.

2023 TWU MVB SCHRIEMER NAMED HEAD COACH

Taking over a program that has played in each of the last seven national title matches and in 11 straight conference championship games, Schriemer follows in the footsteps of legendary TWU men’s volleyball coaches Ben Josephson, who guided the Spartans to five U SPORTS titles, and Ron Pike, who led TWU to its first national crown in 2006.

Schriemer, who graduated from TWU in 2018 after being named the U SPORTS Player of the Year, has been part of the Spartans coaching staff since 2019, working as an assistant coach under Josephson for three years before helping lead the team as an interim co-head coach this past season. As a co-head coach, Schriemer guided the team to an 18-6 regular season record and a 7-1 post-season mark, including a Canada West silver medal and a U SPORTS championship.

Adam Schriemer, TWU Men’s Volleyball Head Coach

“I would like to thank Jeff Gamache and the rest of the TWU athletics administration for trusting me to lead such a prestigious program. Being the head coach of the same program that I played in is truly a dream come true. It is a privilege to be a part of this university, this department, and this program. The TWU men’s volleyball program has a rich history and a tradition of excellence, and I am excited to continue to build upon that legacy that has been established.

“I recognize that I am not in this spot today without the support of many people. I cannot thank Ben Josephson enough. His leadership and mentorship have been pivotal for my personal life and my coaching career. Ben’s impact on this program cannot be overstated. He has left us in an amazing spot that he should be very proud of. Being his successor for this program is an absolute privilege. I would also like to thank my family. My Mom, Dad, brothers Matt and CJ, and sister Sam. Their encouragement and constant support have helped me pursue my dreams. I am blessed to have an amazing family.

“I love where our program is at right now, and I love the direction we are going. The student-athletes we have in our program and the coaching staff we have on board make this an incredible place to work. It’s people like our players and coaches who make this place so special. I could not be more excited to go to work every day with the great people we have in this program. I am excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Jeff Gamache, TWU Director of Athletics

“I could not be more excited to see Adam take over this program. I have witnessed Adam’s transformation from player to student to assistant coach to now head coach. Adam has a depth of character that speaks with actions first, then with words as necessary. We ask all our coaches to combine the ability to build strong relationships with athletes along with a high standard of all-round excellence. Adam has that ability, as he demonstrated this past year. He and Ben Ball faced a lot of adversity in their year as interim co-head coaches, and I was so impressed with how Adam led through the lows and eventual highs of the season. Adam is an excellent communicator with the players and staff, he is calm, he thinks the game at a really high level and, as a distinguished alumni of the program, he is fully aware of what has made this program great and what is needed to maintain and extend that greatness. Adam is humble, he is constantly learning and innovating, he is a great recruiter and he is all-in on our Complete Champion Approach™.

“I am so excited to see Adam take the helm as we enter a new era. Ron Pike and Ben Josephson have built an incredible foundation that Adam will now build upon with his own unique style. Adam has played and won at the highest level and I know he will bring this championship pedigree into his tenure as our head coach. Legacy is maintained when you intentionally train and mentor from within. We saw that from Ron to Ben and we now see that from Ben to Adam. In the span of less than 20 years we have had three different head coaches win a national championship. This is rare in sport but it’s what I want all our programs to strive for. I am fully confident that Adam and the staff he assembles will continue to build Complete Champions who just so happen to also play volleyball at the highest collegiate level in the world.”

As a player, Schriemer played in the Canada West final in all five years of his TWU career (2014-2018), winning in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and played in four U SPORTS finals, winning in 2016 and 2017.

Individually, Schriemer finished with a program-best 3,448 assists over his five years at TWU, ending his career with the fifth most assists in Canada West history.

Following his university career, Schriemer played one season professionally in Germany, 2018-19, with SVG Lüneburg. Following that year, in the summer of 2019, Schriemer represented Canada in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Schriemer graduated from TWU with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies before earning a Masters in Coaching & Athletic Administration from Concordia University Irvine.

Schriemer’s coaching staff will include Ben Ball, who remains with TWU as an assistant coach, along with fellow assistant coaches Kaden Gamache, Nick Del Bianco, Jordan Or and Joel Jansen.