Abbotsford – Things are heating up for the 55+BC Games in August in Abbotsford.

The torch lighting ceremony is Saturday, May 13 at Jubilee Park (2552 McCallum Road).

The event is sponsored by Abbotsford Tech District.

Enjoy a scoop of Banter ice cream plus:

Performance by Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts (ASIA) Big Band

Legacy Dance Productions to perform

Performance by the J.D. Miner Band

The games themselves are August 22-26.

Info can be found here – https://t.co/KFxjLVoIgQ