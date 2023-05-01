Skip to content

Truck Hits Peardonville Overpass on Highway One Eastbound -Left Lane BLOCKED

Abbotsford – A vehicle incident has the eastbound left lane BLOCKED at the Peardonville Overpass in #Abbotsford. Crews on scene. Pass with caution. Expect delays due to congestion.

Pictures Laura Ballance/Twitter

Highway 1 at Peardonville May 1 2023.jpg Laura Ballance
And in Langley

