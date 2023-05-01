Todd Richard Leading Harrison Elementary Kids in Singing “Follow Your Heart” (VIDEO)

Harrison – Todd Richard leading the Harrison Elementary students in singing “Follow Your Heart” for Music Monday (May 1). Todd wrote this song for Variety Children’s Charities. Pictire Courtesy Michie Vidal.

Todd Richard Michie Vidal April 2023

From Todd Richard YouTube:

Follow Your Heart School show at Harrison Elementary School in Harrison Hot Springs BC

Each year prior to the Variety Children’s Charity annual Show of Hearts Telethon on Global BC myself and band mates Chris Rolin & Bruce Morrison travel to schools in the lower mainland to perform a selection of my “true story” songs to the kids of all ages. Through out the concert we talk about following your dreams, never giving up and then all about Variety the Children’s Charity and everything they do to help kids & families in our communities. Prior to these shows kids are told about the song Follow Your Heart and how this song helps kids be kids and then together we all sing the song If your school would like to be part of helping kids be kids at Variety Children’s Charity, email Todd at toddjrichard@msn.com

Some of Todd’s “true story” songs 1- Life’s about People 2-Journey On ( Song about Perseverance) 3-StillGotHope 4-Stick on the Ice 5-Live Your Life 6-Green and Blue ( thank you to frontline workers) 7-Stand Up ( we talk about anti-bullying) 8-Change the World 9-FollowYourHeart