PSAC Public Service Alliance of Canada Reaches Deal with Treasury Board, Continues Strike Action with Revenue Canada

Ottawa – Good News, bad news for PSAC Public Service Alliance of Canada.

PSAC has reached tentative agreements for the more than 120,000 Treasury Board workers. This was a two year job action.

From their media release (More details can be found here): In this tentative agreement, PSAC has secured a fair contract for members that exceeds the employer’s original offer before the launch of strike action, and provides wage increases above the recommendations of the Public Interest Commission as well as those negotiated by other federal bargaining agents. It also provides significant new protections around remote work for PSAC members.

The bad news: Strike action continues across the country for 35,000 members at Canada Revenue Agency May 1 as negotiations resume with a new mandate from CRA to reach a fair contract.

May 1 is the 2023 deadline for your income tax filing. It’s not known yet how this will affect returns.

From this media release: – To date, we have successfully resolved some issues related to hours of work and information to be provided to PSAC so that the union can communicate and engage with the membership more easily and effectively. This is progress that we have realized so far because of the strike.